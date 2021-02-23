JUST (JST) Price Tops $0.0428 on Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 25.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, JUST has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One JUST token can currently be bought for about $0.0428 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $96.72 million and $288.70 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.91 or 0.00454072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00067858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00078323 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 155.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00054581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $235.84 or 0.00489170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00070849 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.