Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.86.
KALA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.
Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.