Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

KALA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KALA opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $518.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 9.11.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.