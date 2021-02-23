KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Price Down 6.2%

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) shares traded down 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.47 and last traded at $34.00. 1,123,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,537,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

KALV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $610.03 million, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 2.13.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 208.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.