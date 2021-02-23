Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) EVP Jatin Shah Sells 1,186 Shares

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) EVP Jatin Shah sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $17,588.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,060.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $29.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,031,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 554.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 980,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after acquiring an additional 830,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,679,000 after purchasing an additional 781,127 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,288,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 951,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,731,000 after purchasing an additional 428,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

