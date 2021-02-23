Kava 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $24.61 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Kava coin can currently be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.03 or 0.00220684 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,174.04 or 0.02443618 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00041090 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

Kava can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

