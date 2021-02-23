Kava.io Trading Down 30.9% Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Kava.io token can now be purchased for approximately $3.19 or 0.00006721 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar. Kava.io has a market cap of $186.40 million and $114.22 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.11 or 0.00232359 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,146.79 or 0.02420082 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Kava.io Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 116,920,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 tokens. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars.

