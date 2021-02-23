KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of KBR worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBR. Snyder Capital Management L P purchased a new position in KBR during the third quarter worth approximately $21,716,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after purchasing an additional 850,878 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in KBR by 857.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 702,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 629,039 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP increased its stake in KBR by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,270,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,404,000 after buying an additional 313,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 62.1% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 652,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 250,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.23.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 1.39. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. KBR’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

