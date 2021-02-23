KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Raised to $38.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KBR. DA Davidson downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.09. The company had a trading volume of 46,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.60 and a beta of 1.39. KBR has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $32.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. KBR’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that KBR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 7,306.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

