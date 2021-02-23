KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Stock Price Down 10%

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA) shares were down 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 58,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 69,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.76 million and a PE ratio of -12.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15.

KDA Group Company Profile (CVE:KDA)

KDA Group Inc offers solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Cannabis. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, online and in-class training for pharmacists and pharmacy technical assistants, human resource and crisis management consulting services, private health services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

