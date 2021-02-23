Keep Network (KEEP) Trading Down 10.4% This Week

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Keep Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $165.61 million and $3.04 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $242.47 or 0.00481453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00070855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00082151 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 89.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.15 or 0.00534442 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00056208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00073537 BTC.

Keep Network Token Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 476,383,169 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

Buying and Selling Keep Network

Keep Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.