Keep Network Price Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000732 BTC on exchanges. Keep Network has a market cap of $164.58 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.03 or 0.00443117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00064881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00078318 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.82 or 0.00535956 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00054521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00073021 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000448 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 476,444,184 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

Keep Network Token Trading

Keep Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.