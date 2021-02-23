Keep3rV1 Achieves Market Cap of $52.42 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be bought for $262.07 or 0.00519632 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $52.42 million and $10.23 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.53 or 0.00468992 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00071064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00081822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 65.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.49 or 0.00516490 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00055140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00073714 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

