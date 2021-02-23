Keep4r (KP4R) Price Reaches $7.13

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Keep4r has traded down 37.1% against the dollar. Keep4r has a market cap of $560,362.13 and approximately $65,602.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep4r token can currently be bought for about $7.13 or 0.00014681 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Keep4r alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.82 or 0.00456830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00067049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00079379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00057417 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.76 or 0.00512327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00071810 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 81.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Keep4r Token Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,608 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Keep4r Token Trading

Keep4r can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.