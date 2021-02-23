Keep4r Reaches Market Cap of $589,315.14 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $589,315.14 and approximately $70,451.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep4r token can currently be purchased for about $7.50 or 0.00014635 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Keep4r has traded down 27.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.81 or 0.00499386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00070844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00082297 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 95.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000695 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.91 or 0.00511288 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00055609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00074067 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,608 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

Keep4r Token Trading

Keep4r can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

