Keith D. Rohland Sells 30,000 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:USFD traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,335,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.63 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.90. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.
About US Foods
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
