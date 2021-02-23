Keith D. Rohland Sells 30,000 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,335,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.63 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.90. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in US Foods during the third quarter worth $1,270,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in US Foods by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 538,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 29,225 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in US Foods by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

