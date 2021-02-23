Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Trading 10.2% Higher

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) traded up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.30. 18,967,732 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 304% from the average session volume of 4,690,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kelso Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) by 173.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,432 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.31% of Kelso Technologies worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ)

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Kelso Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelso Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.