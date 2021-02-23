Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Shares Up 11.7%

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) shot up 11.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08. 12,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 10,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

