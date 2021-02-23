Kenneth M. Kennedy Sells 3,280 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Stock

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $149,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 131,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,987.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CSGS traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.51. The stock had a trading volume of 221,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,882. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.94. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

