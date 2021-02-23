Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Shares of Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) fell 11.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 843,328 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 755,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34.

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHRNF)

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated cannabis company in Latin America, North America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Medical Cannabis Products, Health Services, and Wellbeing Products. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis.

