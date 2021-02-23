Khozema Shipchandler Sells 6,756 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,871,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,399 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.73, for a total transaction of $1,470,849.27.

On Monday, January 4th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.49, for a total transaction of $1,081,955.25.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.72, for a total transaction of $1,030,777.28.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $410.59. 4,415,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,378. The company has a 50 day moving average of $388.36 and a 200 day moving average of $313.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of -142.13 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 669.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

