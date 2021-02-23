Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $20.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMMPF opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

