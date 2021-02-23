Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Trading Up 5.8%

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) shares were up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.44 and last traded at $63.41. Approximately 1,385,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,247,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRC shares. TheStreet upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.85.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 44.5% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 16.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 75.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 34.1% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 150,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 38,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

