Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Holdings Cut by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,088 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB opened at $131.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.43.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.