Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Holdings Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,198 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of Kimco Realty worth $15,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KIM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 51.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 779.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

