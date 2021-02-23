Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) shares dropped 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.61 and last traded at $21.84. Approximately 583,790 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 316,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

KNSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.03.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 2,477 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $54,716.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 20,401 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $470,039.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 19,254 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 133,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $10,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

