Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.86

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.86 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 3029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.43.

KNTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.43.

In other news, Director James B. Tananbaum purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $835,000.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.