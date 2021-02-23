KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 66.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $689,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,320,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 65,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $316.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.83. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $342.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

