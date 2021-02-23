KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,786 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of KLA worth $45,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of KLA by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of KLA by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of KLA by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLAC opened at $316.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.83. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $342.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their price target on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

