Kleros Market Cap Achieves $36.70 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, Kleros has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $36.70 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00011784 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,684,715 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.