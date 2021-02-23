Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.47

Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €9.47 ($11.14) and last traded at €8.97 ($10.55), with a volume of 552447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €9.13 ($10.74).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.35 ($11.00) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.89 ($8.11).

Get Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $894.76 million and a PE ratio of -4.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.