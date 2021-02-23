Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70,119 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $17,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 312,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 404,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 192,737 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 69.5% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KCG raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Knight Equity raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.