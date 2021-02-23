Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €124.00 by UBS Group

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been assigned a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €107.55 ($126.52).

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €105.78 ($124.45) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion and a PE ratio of 32.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €111.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is €106.18. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a 52 week high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

