Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Stock Price Up 22.1%

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN)’s stock price rose 22.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 260,831 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 98,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24.

Know Labs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNWN)

Know Labs, Inc, develops, markets, and sells proprietary technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilize electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics, which allow the user to identify, authenticate, and diagnose various organic and non-organic materials and substances.

