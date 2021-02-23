Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.20% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KSS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.94.
NYSE:KSS opened at $55.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $58.38.
About Kohl’s
Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.
