Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KSS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.94.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE:KSS opened at $55.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $58.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.