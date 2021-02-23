Komodo Price Reaches $1.28 (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Komodo has a market cap of $158.90 million and $24.84 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Komodo has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002505 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.15 or 0.00257296 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00113593 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00058067 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001130 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 124,422,708 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

