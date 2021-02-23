Koninklijke KPN’s (KKPNY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KKPNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays cut Koninklijke KPN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Koninklijke KPN from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke KPN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

OTCMKTS:KKPNY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 528,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,223. Koninklijke KPN has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.