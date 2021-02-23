Kontoor Brands (KTB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Kontoor Brands to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KTB opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.30. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $47.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

