Kopin (KOPN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Kopin to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $913.47 million, a P/E ratio of -71.60 and a beta of 2.45. Kopin has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

In related news, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 74,721 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $221,174.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 401,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 65,353 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $178,413.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,359 shares of company stock worth $1,779,505 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KOPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Kopin from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

