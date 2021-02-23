Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Down 11.4%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares fell 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $9.52. 9,740,838 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 5,927,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

KOPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Kopin from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $809.70 million, a PE ratio of -63.46 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75.

In other news, CFO Richard Sneider sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 364,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bor Yeu Tsaur sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 548,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,505 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,266,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 18.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

