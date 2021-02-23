Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of KFY traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $62.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KFY shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

