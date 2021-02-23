Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) PT Raised to $80.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Truist from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.04% from the stock’s current price.

KFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE KFY traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.97. The stock had a trading volume of 23,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,016. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 233.22 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 642,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after acquiring an additional 365,683 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 674,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,365,000 after acquiring an additional 338,553 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 131,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Russell Frank Co boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 30,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 39,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

