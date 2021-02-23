Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Shares Gap Down to $197.00

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 197 ($2.57), but opened at GBX 188.80 ($2.47). Kosmos Energy shares last traded at GBX 204 ($2.67), with a volume of 1,215 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 192.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 135.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £827.13 million and a P/E ratio of -1.74.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (LON:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

