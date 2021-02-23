Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $2.40. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KOS. Panmure Gordon started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Renaissance Capital lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.78.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 39,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

