Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Shares Down 10.6%

Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) traded down 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.90. 611,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,073,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Koss from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

In other Koss news, CFO David Donnan Smith sold 149,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $6,035,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lenore Lillie sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,601 shares of company stock valued at $18,559,045 in the last ninety days. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koss stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Koss worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Koss Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

