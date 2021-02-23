Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF)’s share price dropped 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 1,787,912 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 692,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.50.

About Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (InSAS) for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; AquaPix miniature InSAS, an off the shelf configurable InSAS; and SeaVision, a subsea 3D laser imaging system.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.