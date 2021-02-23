Krios (GIG) Trading 8.1% Lower This Week

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Krios has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Krios has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $33.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Krios coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000466 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00021059 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 137% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.