Kuai Token (KT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $24.97 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Kuai Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $24.97 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00053077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $353.39 or 0.00738951 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00031773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00037273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00057711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,231.53 or 0.04666161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

About Kuai Token

KT is a token. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,190,127 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.