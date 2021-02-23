KuCoin Token (KCS) Achieves Market Cap of $385.89 Million

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 118.3% against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $385.89 million and $77.58 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for $4.82 or 0.00010025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00051247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $345.75 or 0.00719629 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00031339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00037205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00056854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2,066.78 or 0.04301733 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token is a token. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Token Trading

KuCoin Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

