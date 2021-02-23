Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KHNGY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

KHNGY stock opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.81. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $47.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.17.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

