Kurt R. Weise Sells 2,000 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00.

NASDAQ:MOFG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,366. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $33.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.28 million, a PE ratio of 136.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%. On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,615 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 78,581 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 61,547 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,432,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,720,000 after acquiring an additional 57,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOFG. TheStreet raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

